Rivers Angels, Ibom Angels Tango For FA Cup Glory

It will be a battle of Angels at the Rwang Pam Stadium, Jos, Plateau state today for Nigeria’s women federation Cup glory as Rivers Angels FC of Port Harcourt and their counterparts from Akwa Ibom, Ibom Angels go against each other in the Federation Cup Final match.

Serial winners, Rivers Angels, who have won the trophy seven times previously would be targeting an eighth time triumph. But, the players and coaching crew will be particularly motivated in a bid to end the 2017 season on a high after failing to impress at the just concluded Super four play offs of the Nigerian Women Premier league, NWPL in Benin.

The Angels last season won both the league and federation cup titles to maintain their dominant run in Nigeria women football. But in Benin last week, they failed to score a goal or win a match to finish last of the top four teams of the regular season.

Thus, the Federation Cup final today offers Coach Edwin Okon and his girls the last opportunity to rescue their season.

Ibom Angels on their part will want to emulate their state male counterparts, Akwa United, who beat Niger Tornadoes to win the male version of the Federation Cup, and make it double celebration for the state.

Truly, Rivers Angel have struggled to re-enact season. Even their run up to the final was not smooth. But they ought to be motivated by the knowledge that bountiful reward awaits them from the Rivers State government if they emerge successful.