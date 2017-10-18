PDP Stalwart Lauds Wike On Commissioner’s Appointment

A stalwart of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ward 15 in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State, Hon. Noble Dandeson Deelesi has commended the Rivers State Governor, Barr. Nyesom Wike over the appointment of Hon. Dumnamene Deekor as the Commissioner for Works in the state.

The PDP stalwart, who spoke with The Tide in an interview described Hon. Deekor as a seasoned lawmaker and grassroots politician who will bring his wealth of experience to bear in the service of the state.

Deelesi, who is the leader of PDP in Ward 15 in Khana LGA said the people of Khana were pleased with the appointment of Deekor, a worthy son of Khana.

The former member, Caretaker Committee in the local government area said the people of Ward 15 and Khana LGA in general were solidly in support of the Governor, adding that the Wike-led administration has embarked on people-oriented projects in Khana, and Ogoni in general.

He said the visionary leadership of Governor Wike and his commitment to the delivery of quality projects in various parts of the state earned him the sobriquet, ‘Mr. Project’, which makes him outstanding among other Nigerian governors.

Deelesi, who is also a grassroots mobiliser said, “the Peoples Democratic Party was the only political party that can bring sustainable economic development in the State, as exemplified by the Wike government which is committed to good governance”.