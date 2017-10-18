Para-Military Outfit Seeks Govt’s Recognition

The Rivers State Commander of the Eagle Chaplain Corps, a para-military outfit in the country, Chaplain Rita Eze Ebule has called on the Federal Government to accord the outfit a full fledge status like every other para-military organisations in the country.

Ebule made this appeal while speaking with journalists after a road walk organised by the corps in Port Harcourt over the weekend as part of activities to create public awareness of its existence in the state.

She explained that the recognition of the corps by government would place it in proper perspective with other para-military agencies and strengthen the capacity to discharge its responsibilities in the society, adding that the members of the corps in the state have been rendering assistance in the decongestion of traffic.

According to her the outfit which is primarily, established for the promotion of peace and unity in the society is ready to assist the government and security outfits to fight crime in the state.

“We came out today to create awareness that a corps like this exist in the state and other parts of the country. We are still pleading for our recognition so that we can perform and discharge our duties creditably without any forms of interference and molestation”.

“We mean no harm to the society because we are mostly members of religious groups, we are peaceful and have been in the state since 2011, we add value to the society through our various responsibilities” .

The state commander averred that the vision of the corps is to support and build peaceful cohesion in the state through partnership with security agents in information gathering and sharing. She added that officials of the corps were highly trained as para-military, to enable them respond to the societal needs at all time.

“The reason we have not achieved anything is because we are not recognized in the state and we are out today to let people recognize us so that we can achieve our goal and our goal is to help the state”.

The challenge we have been facing is the support from the government and recognition, mostly recognition, government should recognize us and give us the strength and the power to carry out our duty.

The courage to exhibit what we have inside of us and we are ready to do that with every strength and seriousness we have”, she added.

Sylvester Onyeazor