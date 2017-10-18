Monarch Promises To Assist RSG Fight Crime

The newly installed Chief of Williams Addah Polo, Bundu Ama in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, Rivers State, Chief Tamunokonbia Kenneth Sunday has pledged to assist the state government to combat crime in his community.

He stated that the primary duty of any traditional ruler is to ensure that there is peace and harmonious living in his domain.

Chief Sunday said this while responding to questions from journalists shortly after his installation as a chief, last Saturday, in Port Harcourt, saying that his reign will bring massive development to the community.

According to him, his priority will focus on youth empowerment to drastically reduce youth restiveness and crime rate,“when they are meaningfully engagaged there will be little or no crime in our society”.

“Today, I am very happy. It is a great delight, because my people found me worthy to be their leader. This Polo has been without a chief for about ten years now. I will bring my wealth of experiencee to bear. In fact, I will restructure the Polo for the betterment of everybody.

But I am pleading for cooperation, as you know, only one man can not achieve success, what I need is team work to move the community to the next level”, Chief Sunday declared.

He used the forum to advise traditional rulers in the country not to dabble into politics.

“ It is disheatening to note that some traditional rulers are struggling for political appointments and indulge themselves in irrelevant things outside their primary function”, he stated.

The Monarch further urged Nigerians, especially traditional rulers to obey the laws and order of the courtry.

“ We should obey the laws and order so that our country will be better. Besides, it is important for everybody to study our constitution and abide by it . We don’t have any other country than Nigeria”, he stressed.

Speaking at the occasion, Sir Duke Ala Nicolas said the selection of Chief Sunday was not in error, but because he has demonstrated quality leadership over the years.

“The man we just installed as chief of our Polo is a young man that has been tested and proved trustworthy, so he will not disappoint us”, Sir Nicolas said.

Tonye Orabere