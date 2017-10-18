Lawmaker Laments Poor State Of Highway

The lawmaker representing Biase State Constituency in the Cross River State House of Assembly, Hon Ogbor Ogbor has lamented the poor state of the Biase-Calabar federal highway and called for its urgent repair.

Ogbor expressed his feeling in an interview with newsmen in Iwuru last Sunday.

The lawmaker said that if nothing urgent was done to rehabilitate the road, the central and northern parts of the state would be severed from Calabar, the state capital.

He said that the bad portions on the road had become death traps for the motorists and called for urgent government intervention to save the road users from further agony.

Ogbor said the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) or the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs or the Niger Delta Development Commis-sion (NDDC) should repair the road.

“This portion of the road is a time bomb waiting to detonate; and when that happens, it will be too dangerous.

“This is the only major road that leads southern parts of the state to the central and northern parts.

“It is very clear that very soon all these heavy vehicles conveying petroleum products and food will cease to pass through this road.

“The thin layer that is remaining will soon collapse. If you look deep, you will see that the force of water is eating the inside of the gully.

“The economic and social damage that this road will cause when it finally collapses will be enormous,’’ he said.

Reports that the stretch between Mary Immaculate Girls Juniorate and St. Dennis Primary School, Iwuru, which is about 100 is almost impassable.