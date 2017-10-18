Fakorede’s Sins Rivers Seeks World Leaders’ Intervention

The Rivers State Government has intensified moves towards redeployment or award of appropriate sanctions to the Commander, Rivers State Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Mr. Akin Fokorede for alleged atrocities being committed by the security outfit in the state.

At a press conference, last Monday in Port Harcourt, the state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Barrister Emma Okah called on President Muhammadu Buhari to save the people and residents of Rivers State from criminal activities of SARS under the leadership of Fakorede.

The commissioner, who also called on well-meaning Nigerians, and world leaders to do the needful, said the call has become imperative in view of the fact that several letters of complaints by the state government to the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris have continued to fall on deaf ears.

Okah said: “Rivers State Government had accused him and his men of organised election rigging, extra judicial killings, armed robbery, kidnapping, extortion, planting of incriminating evidence on innocent people or their property, illegal arrest and detention, inhuman and degrading treatment of innocent people and rape.

“We still stand on those allegations, and with all sense of responsibility; many of them have increased in intensity”.

The commissioner further accused the SARS boss of running the armed wing of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to accomplish two tasks.

He listed the tasks to include, “Firstly, is to rig the last rerun elections in favour of the APC, which he has achieved successfully. Secondly, he is to perfect his strategy to rig the 2019 general elections in Rivers State in favour of his party and against the will of the people.

“In preparation for his second assignment, he is to use SARS to disorganise the security architecture of Rivers State and foist an atmosphere of crime infestation and continuously cause security disorder until the 2019 elections when he will do his final assignment and deliver APC at all cost, no matter the number of people who may be killed in the process”, he said.

Describing Fakorede as a deeply biased police officer whose continued stay in the police or Rivers State is a grave source of danger to the nation, the commissioner called on Buhari to prevail on the Police High Command to save the state by removing the SARS commander and bring a new person who would exhibit professionalism in handling the outfit.

The commissioner noted that Fakorede was brought to the state through the influence of a serving minister in Buhari’s government for ulterior motives; hence, the hands of the IGP and Police Service Commission are tied from sanctioning the said SARS commander who had assumed the position of an untouchable.

Okah, who reacted to the challenge from Fakorede in the media for any person with evidences of wrong treatment against SARS operatives to forward same to him, listed the incident of 12th December, when the SARS boss stormed the Rivers East INEC Collation Centre in Port Harcourt and beat up the returning officer and a former commissioner who is still receiving treatment till date.

He also listed alleged kidnap of one Azumana Ifeanyi, who was forced to withdraw N500,000 ransom for them from an ATM Machine, stressing that in the process, a shootout ensued between the Federal SARS invited by a member of the victim’s family and the SARS operatives, which resulted in the killing of one operative, in addition to the killing of one Mr. Ajibade Ademisoye by operatives of SARS alleging that he was a cultist.

“The social media and radio stations are full of complaints by the public. Since his radio appearance, and beyond what we already know, several persons have more startling revelations about the operations of SARS officers in Rivers State”, he said.

He explained that operatives of SARS use different vehicles with no plate numbers or any mark or name tag or rank to identify them, and added that with their frightening looks, victims were scared of approaching them with indicting evidences.

Okah called on Buhari, and world leaders to investigate the allegations against Fakorede and save the state from his mission.

Chris Oluoh