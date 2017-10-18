Christian Foundation Offers Free Medicare

The Christian Help International Foundation in conjunction with the Wings of Redemption Ministry have concluded plans to hold a three-day free medical care outreach programme in Port Harcourt.

The free medical care programme which will take place at the church premises in Rumuogba is expected to benefit three communities, Rumuogba, Rumuobiakani and Trans-Amadi areas.

Speaking in an interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt, the chairman of the foundation, Prof Aniekan U. Ekere said the programme would take care of problems associated with the eyes, medical screening and simple labouratory test, adding that over 50 eye glasses would be given out to beneficiaries.

Ekere who is the owner of Rehoboth Specialist Hospital and the General Overseer of Wings of Redemption Ministry said that the free medical care is a way of helping the less privileged in the society and also a way of spreading the gospel that would set the captive free.

On the current monkey, pox virus noticed around Bayelsa and Rivers States, he said the outbreak is caused by a break in hygiene in handling blood in the laboratories.

The chairman advised citizens to “stay away from suspected cases. Identified cases should be quarantine,” adding that outbreaks of such are more serious in children.

He called for regular hand washing, increased hygiene and being at alert in any environment one finds his/herself, adding that the virus would burn out with time.

The vice chairman of the foundation, Rev. Victor Taylor said the programme is aimed at caring for the poor in the society.

Rev. Taylor said the programme has helped people since the past 15 years since it started, adding that Jesus when he was on earth always cared for the sick and healed them.

He noted that the programme which will start on Thursday will run through Friday and Saturday to ensure that it covers a wide range of people who need medical attention.

He called on the people living in the communities to utilised the health care opportunity offered by the foundation to better their lot.