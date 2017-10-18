Bonny Leaders Fault Andoni CTC Chairman’s Boundary Claim

The people of Ancient Grand Bonny Kingdom have lashed out at the Caretaker Committee Chairman of Andoni LGA, Hon. Gogo Friday Isaiah, calling on the Governor of Rivers State, Chief (Barr) Nyesom Wike to call him to order over unverifiable and inciting statements of falsehood credited to him that the boundary between Bonny and Andoni LGA lies within the Opobo Channels.

Accredited appointees of Bonny Kingdom, assigned to represent the Kingdom on matters relating to boundaries, exploration and production activities within the Bonny territory, Amaopusenibo Tamunonengiofori Abbey, and Amaopusenibo Amiebibama Pepple made this call on behalf of the people of Bonny while responding to the alleged claims by the newly sworn in Caretaker Committee Chairman of Andoni.

The appointees clarified that “the boundary line between Bonny and Andoni kingdoms is clear and can no longer be under argument, following a judgment to that effect by the High Court of Rivers State in Suit No. P/79/1956 between Chief F.D.F Banigo and ANOR and Chief Benjamin of Aganna &13 ORS, presided over by His Lordship G. F Dove Edwin J, in a considered judgment delivered on the 16th of August 1957”.

“The judgment of the High Court was further affirmed at the Supreme Court in F.S.C 86.1958 to the effect that “the boundary between the Bonny and Andoni territories lies clearly within the divide of the Andoni River”.

”According to one of the appointees, Amaopusenibo Tamunonengiofori Abbey, “the CTC Chairman’s provocative utterances is coming at a time when Bonny people in the interest of peace is enduring multiple strings of attack and criminality from Andoni youths in our territory, including incursions into virtually all the fishing settlements belonging to Bonny community, renaming and designating same as Andonis, with some referred to as Freetown”.

“For the records, Bonny has a very clear boundary with the Andoni clan, even such attempts to convert fishing settlements given to the Andonis by families in Bonny has continued to fail. Statistics from the national population commission and census’ 91, INEC delineation of wards and units also add credence to the fact that the Andonis In Opuasaramatoru 1 and 2, Sobiekiri 1 and 2 Eferewari and Nanabie are tenants as the Supreme Court judgment of 1958 rightly said”, he opined.