Banigo Harps On Early Detection Of Cancer

The Rivers State Government says it is not acceptable for women to die of breast and cervical cancer because it is preventable.

The Deputy Governor of the State Dr. (Mrs.) Ipalibo Harry Banigo stated this during the Award Dinner/ Investiture Ceremony of the New Executive of the Medical Women’s Association of Nigeria(MWAN), Rivers State branch in Port Harcourt.

According to Dr. Banigo it is important for women to get mammography checks for early detection and treatment of cancer to save lives.

She said “it has been made very affordable to everybody no matter your status, because it is highly subsidized for this reason it is totally unacceptable for any woman to die of breast or cervical cancer in Rivers State”.

While commending the Medical Women Association of Nigeria Rivers State Branch for taking the initiative to immunize young girls against the human papilloma virus, Dr. Banigo said Rivers State Government will continue to partner with the Association to ensure that more girls are reached and protected at an early age.

Dr. Banigo said the time had come for all hands to be on deck to take care of our young ones to guarantee a bright future that is drug free, by mentoring them from the primary schools, stressing that the outreach programmes MWAN carried out in schools during the 2017 MWAN week were quite revealing, noting that “we all have roles to play in the quest to better the lives of young people by directing them to the right path”.

In her remarks the President of the Rivers State Branch of MWAN Dr. Ibimonye Porbeni, who said her organization would continue to carry out mammography checks on women at a subsidized rate, disclosed that majority of cervical cancer cases are caused by the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV).

She said MWAN is committed to improving the livelihood of the poorest in our communities, most of whom are women and girls. “In 2017-2019, our vision and dedication will remain the same.” She further said.

According to her by the end of 2017 the target is to immunize 1,000 school girls against the human papilloma virus “Today we have only been able to immunize 300 girls. We renew our pledge and say by the end of this biennium we would have immunized a new set of 1000 school girls against cancer of the