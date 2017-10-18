Association Tasks FG On Quality Laboratories

The Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria (AMLSN) has urged the Federal Government to establish quality laboratories to ease medical surveillance and tackle emerging diseases.

Its National President, Mr Toyosi Raheem, told newsmen last Monday in Jos that the nation needed well equipped laboratories to avoid rushing to smaller nations with samples after outbreak of diseases.

“It is disheartening that in spite of the available proactive manpower in the health sector, Nigeria has been rushing to Senegal and other less endowed nations following the outbreak of the Monkey pox viral disease.

“We have been moving to many nations with blood and other samples collected from those suspected to have Monkey pox.

“We have also been running round the globe with various samples looking for laboratories to test them; I think this is very embarrassing for a big nation like ours.

“There is an urgent need for go vernment to establish state, regional and national modern public health laboratories for routine medical surveillance of infectious diseases before their embarrassing outbreaks,” he said.

He said that the management of diseases would be easier if the specimens were tested locally, noting that a lot of havoc could result from the long wait for results of blood samples sent outside the country.

“The limited number of modern health laboratories in Nigeria has left the citizenry at the mercy of other countries whenever there is an outbreak of diseases such as hemorrhagic fever, meningitis and other infectious diseases.

“As a nation seeking to take its destiny in its hands, we cannot continue like this,” he said.

He expressed regret that the association’s persistent appeals for well equipped public health laboratories, human vaccines laboratories, as well as viable and Integrated Surveillance System had not been heeded by those in power.

Raheem said that the lack of laboratories had constituted a huge embarrassment to medics seeking quick diagnoses, and urged government to “act promptly” to make for efficiency in the tackling of emerging diseases.