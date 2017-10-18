Arthritis And Herbs (I)

If you feel a twinge in your knee always, or get a sharp pain shooting down your leg from your hip to your calf then you may be in with “Arthritis”. Doctors used to think of it as a disease of old age, but they now believe that this form of degeneration disease also affects those in their 40s and 50s.

There is “Osteoarthritis”, a degenerative disorder in which the cartilage – the natural shock absorber that cushions the insides of your joints-begins to break down. There is also “Rheumatoid” arthritis which causes pains and swellings at different parts of the body.

The danger about arthritis is that it starts undetected for a long time so by the time you begin to feel those telltale twings, signifies that the disorder may be starting to affect your bones. What doctors would like to have is some kind of test that will identify people in the earliest stages of Osteoarthritis, before too much damage has occurred.

Both on the type and on the philosophy of the physician, but generally it involves aspirin, and other pain killers, anti-inflammation drugs, including injections.

Less conventional treatment include, acupuncture, chiropractic and herbs, including nutrition. We shall discuss the last two herbs and nutrition and their effects in combating this common ailment.

1. Nutrition: It was Dr. Norman Childers of Rutgers University who first gave a glimpse of the link between Arthritis and nutrition. He found that cows that fed on weeds and grasses of the nightshade family develop swollen joints such that they always kneel rather than stand normally. Weeds of the nightshade family include -pepper, except black pepper, tomato, white Potato and eggplant. When he tried the experiment on humans asking them to avoid these foods, he surprisingly saw marked improvements.

A recent research at the US Department of Agriculture further indicate that foods from the nightshade family may heavily contribute to arthritis.

For those who want to checkmate their malaise naturally, it’s recommended that you keep away from tomatoes, white potatoes and garden eggs, at least for the mean time until the situation improves.

2. Herbs: Garlic is one herb that tops the herbalist list as a potent cure to several ailments. In Russia it’s extensively used in the treatment of rheumatism and arthritis. It has huge anti-inflammatory properties that accounts for its effectiveness in the treatment of rheumatic afflictions.

Apart from lowering blood pressure and tension, garlic has the power to ease spasm of the small arteries. It also relieves symptoms of dizziness, shortness of breath and formation of gas within the digestive tract. The average dosage should be two to three capsules of garlic daily.

Alternatively, one can get a fresh garlic clove pounded or crushed and drink the liquid. Swallowing raw cloves of garlic is not encouraged since it may take time to break down in the stomach.