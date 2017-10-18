AIG Restates Commitment To Crime Reduction

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 5, Benin, Abubakar Mohammed says the zone is commit-ted to reduction of crimes and crimi-nalities throughout the “ember months”.

Abubakar said this in a statement signed by DSP Emeka Iheanacho, the zone’s Public Relations Officer and made available to newsmen in Benin.

He said the zone comprised Edo, Delta and Bayelsa.

He said the “ember months” were a period when criminals in desperation to get rich quick indulged in several criminal activities.

The AIG, therefore, advised residents of the zone to be security conscious and vigilant at all times.

On the recent security situation in some parts of the zone, the AIG assured the public that his office was working assiduously to bring it under control.

He enjoined the people to cooperate with the Police and other security agencies by providing useful information that would lead to the arrest of criminals.

Abubakar warned criminals to stay away from the zone or be made to face the wrath of the law.

He also advised the people of the zone not to panic but to go about their lawful businesses as adequate security measures had been put in place to protect lives and property.