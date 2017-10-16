Wike Condemns Mgbuoshimi Killings

The killing of 12 innocent persons and burning of houses early morning of last Monday by unknown gunmen at Mgbuoshimini Community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area was a major issue that dominated activities in the Government House, Port Harcourt, last week.

The State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike who condemned the unfortunate development vowed that the state government would stop at nothing to ensure perpetrators of the heinous crime were brought to book.

Wike who personally led members of the State Security Council on Tuesday for an on-the-spot assessment directed the police and other security agencies to fish out those behind the act.

The governor said: “This is most unfortunate. Those involved in this dastardly act will not go scot-free. The security agencies have been empowered to go after them”.

Wike who noted that initial security report indicated that it was cult-related violence wondered why the wicked perpetrators would choose to unleash mayhem on innocent persons.

He condoled families of the deceased and assured them that the state government would assist them and charged members of the public to cooperate with the security agencies through relevant information to apprehend those behind the senseless killings.

As part of measures to forestall a reoccurrence, he said, the state government would build a police station and quarters to check activities of criminals in the area.

On Monday, Governor Wike hosted course participants of the National Defence College (NDC) on tour of Rivers State in Government House.

The governor decried the politicisation of security in the state by the police high command noting that it was negatively affecting the state security architecture.

He particularly emphasized that Rivers State Commander, Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) Mr Akin Fakorede was drafted to the state to sabotage security in the state and that all efforts to get the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to transfer him out from Rivers State had failed.

Wike also told the visitors that certain official policies of Federal Government were also negatively affecting security in the Niger Delta and noted that while the International Oil Companies (IOCs) consider Niger Delta safe enough to drill oil in the region, they had refused to obey the directive to relocate their head offices to their operational bases thereby short changing the people and states in the region.

The Team leader and secretary of NDC, Air Vice Marshal Shafi Kudo said the theme of the study tour is “Youth Empowerment and National Security: Issues and Prospects”.

He commended Governor Wike for his youth empowerment efforts and the massive investment in infrastructural development in the state, noting that the landscape of the state has been transformed and urged him to keep it up.

In the week under review Wike also swore in the new caretaker committee chairman of Degema Local Government Area, Mrs Okorite Carrie Adiele.

At the event which took place at the Executive Council Chambers Government House on Tuesday, the governor directed her to prioritize the payment of salaries, warning that sack awaits her anytime she failed to pay the monthly salary to staff of the council.

Wike equally asked her to partner the CTC chairman of Asari-Toru and Akuku-Toru Local Government Areas to improve security along the Emohua-Kalabari route.

Chris Oluoh