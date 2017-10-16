Speaker Debunks Police Claim

Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani last week dispelled rumours making the rounds that a member of the House was under interrogation by the police.

According to Ibani, the statement by the police through a media report in one of the national dailies was untrue and fell short of the standard procedure prescribed by law in arresting or investigating any member of the house.

In the words of the Speaker, “It’s the standard law that if any member of the Rivers State House of Assembly is wanted or needed by any security agency for interrogation, the agency that is responsible could write to the speaker through the DO, the police in the Assembly, who will now inform the speaker that a member is needed by the police or any security agency for interrogation”.

The speaker insisted that no such letter had been received by him, as there was no invitation of any sort from the state police command asking him to release any member for interrogation.

He, however, assured that as a law-abiding institution the Assembly will always support and oblige the police in any criminal investigation.

“We will continue to be law-abiding and where there is a request, we will not hesitate to provide the support”. Owaji-Ibani assured further that the office of the speaker was open, but that the standard rules should be followed.

Recall that a suspected kidnapper, Justice Oti, from Ahoada East Local Government Area had claimed that a lawmaker in the Rivers State House of Assembly was a member of his gang.

Oti was arrested in Bauchi State by the police and had confessed that he had killed and maimed several people in the course of his nefarious activities.

The Police High Command had on October 9, claimed that it had written to the speaker of the House, to release the accused lawmaker to the Special Federal Anti-Robbery Squad, for interrogation.

But Rt Hon. Owaji-Ibani responded that he had not received any letter as no house member was under investigation by the police.