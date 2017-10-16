Six Rivers Students, Two Others Get SPDC Scholarships

The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Joint Venture (SPDC JV) has awarded scholarships to six Rivers and two Abia states’ students who came tops in the 2017 Environmental Awareness Secondary Schools Quiz Competition for Land East Hub communities.

The eight were among the students from over 90 schools who participated in this year’s secondary schools quiz competition, and represented Community Secondary School, Owaza, Abia State, Model Girls’ Secondary School, Rumueme, County Grammar School, Ikwerre/Etche and Community Secondary School, Aleto.

While Noble Uchechukwu and Chikere Nnamdi from Community Secondary School, Owaza, Abia State clinched the grand prize with their first position, Henry Divine-Favour and Lekia B. Favour of Model Girls’ Secondary School, Rumueme, Nwala Bright and Nwala David of County Grammar School, Ikwerre/Etche and Gift Eunice KaBari as well as Favour Nkajima of Community Secondary School, Aleto; grabbed the second, third and fourth positions, respectively.

Speaking while presenting the scholarships and prizes to the students at the event organized by SPDC JV in collaboration with Rivers, Imo and Abia states’ Ministries of Education in Port Harcourt, Shell External Manager, Igo Weli expressed delight that the event has offered many participants an avenue to learn from the younger generation, adding that the power in team work was cardinal in the success of the students.

Weli regretted that the violence experienced in the Niger Delta region in recent years had forced some major oil companies to relocate their administrative and operational offices from Rivers State to other states with favourable operating business environment, lamenting this quagmire has unleashed untold hardship on many vulnerable people and businesses with negative impact on the economy.

The general manager stressed that the relocation of the oil companies has stunted economic and human capacity development, dealt a devastating blow on job creation and empowerment opportunities while exacerbating cult-related violence and criminalities such as illegal oil bunkering and pipeline vandalism, kidnapping, armed robbery, among others.

While warning misguided elements engaged in criminal activities to desist forthwith as there do not proffer workable solutions to the problems of unemployment, Weli urged the people of the region, especially the youth to look inward and find meaningful ways of contributing to the economy of their communities, states and the country.

SPDC Asset Manager, Land East Hub, Ezugworie Chibogwu Samson said the company decided to award scholarship to the best finalists as a way of encouraging more students to participate in schools’ academic competitions and programmes.

Samson urged the students to realise that excellence does not end in quiz completions, and advised them to ensure that they internalise what they were taught and work hard to protect and preserve the environment for the benefit of all.

“If you don’t protect the environment, there would be no future for us to live. We must protect and preserve our environment to enable us have a future that we all deserve,” he said.

In his remarks, Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Education, Mr Dagogo Hart, thanked SPDC for sustaining the environmental awareness programme amongst students despite dwindling revenues, adding that the theme of this year’s competition was apt because it enabled students have better understanding of the consequences of negative vices on the precious environment in communities, the states and nation at large.

Represented by the Director, Special Duties in the ministry, Reginald Osigbo, the permanent secretary appealed for not only sustainability but expansion of the programme to all in schools in SPDC catchment states while urging the students to educate themselves on the need to live environmentally-friendly and healthy lifestyle.

Representative of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Abia State, Mrs Comfort L. Kalu, commended SPDC for organising the competition.

She cautioned against indiscriminate abuse of the environment and the ecosystem, and encouraged all stakeholders to commit to activities that will help protect the environment.

Also speaking, Director of Scholarship, Rev Mrs Christy Ibeji, who represented the permanent secretary, Imo State Ministry of Education, solicited the assistance of SPDC in creating environmental awareness in the communities via the media, and pledged the support of the state government in ensuring the protection and preservation of the environment.

Speaking on behalf of the schools, Head Teacher in-charge of Quiz Competitions, Model Girls’ Secondary School, Rumueme, Madam Warmate Tuboala, expressed joy that the students made the school and the Rivers State Government proud as good ambassadors of the vision and dream of the Governor Nyesom Wike-led administration to reposition the state education sector for excellence.

On his part, winner of the first prize and speaker of Community Secondary School, Owaza, Chikere Nnamdi, thanked SPDC management for the encouragement and support, and expressed commitment of the champions to justify the confidence reposed in them.

The Tide reports that the subjects of the quiz competition include, English Language, Chemistry, Mathematics, Biology, as well as Environment and Sustainable Development.

The Tide also reports that Okpara Glory Ifeoma of Priscilla Memorial Secondary School, Oguta, Imo State, was rated the best student in Essay Writing Competition.

Highlights of the event were the presentation of textbooks, 17 Secrets Of High Flyer Students, laptops, Samsung Galaxy Tablets, and trophies, among others to the champions, by Weli and representative of the permanent secretary.

The syndicate/parley sessions was anchored by the SPDC General Manager, Safety & Environment, Chidube Nnene-Anochie.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana & Mirian Obusele