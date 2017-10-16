Sensitise Workers On Insurance Scheme, BHIS Tells Desk Officers

The Executive Secretary, Bayelsa Health Insurance Scheme (BHIS) Dr. Zuoboemei Agadah has stressed the need for the scheme’s desk officers to sensitise public servants on the workings of the scheme.

Agada spoke in Yenagoa when he declared open a one-day workshop organised for desk officers.

The desk officers were assigned to handle matters concerning the scheme at the various ministries, departments, and parastatal agencies.

Agadah noted that the interactive session was organised to acquaint desk officers with the operation of the scheme for effective management.

The executive secretary described the desk officers as the eye of the health insurance scheme at their respective MDAs, and commended them for their efforts since the commencement of the scheme.

He explained that under the scheme, an enrollee already registered by his or her spouse, does not require to be registered again as the spouse’s registration already offers coverage.

Some of the desk officers that spoke, commended the management for organising the session and promised to put in their best to ensure the success of the scheme.

Rotary Club of Nigeria has pledged to provide 28 boreholes to improve access to potable water in eight local government areas of Bayelsa State.

Mr. Ikponmuwosa Ogiemudia, District 9141 Governor of Rotary Club, made this known during a visit to the state Ministry of Water Resources on Tuesday in Yenagoa.

Ogiemudia said that the drilling of the 28 boreholes was part of the club’s humanitarian activities in the state.

He added that arrangements had been concluded for immediate commencement of work on two of the boreholes in the state capital.

The state Commissioner for Water Resources, Mr. Nengi Tubonah, commended the club for the gesture.

Tubonah noted that water is essential to human existence, adding that Governor Seriake Dickson was passionate about providing safe drinking water to the people of the state.

He said in spite of the economic downturn, the state government recently paid counterpart fund for the European Union water projects in the state.

The commissioner further said that work would soon commence at various sites across the state.