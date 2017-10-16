RSU Now Driven By Entrepreneurship – Didia

The Vice Chancellor of Rivers State University, (RSU), Nkpolu Oroworukwo, Port Harcourt, Prof Blessing Didia says the institution is now driven by entrepreneurship.

Didia stated this while playing host to a delegation of Course 26 of the National Defence College who paid him a courtesy call in his office in Port Harcourt Tuesday, as part of their study in the state.

The vice chancellor opined that the essence of the entrepreneurship driven initiative was to add certificate with relevant skills that would equip students of the institution to become self sustaining upon completion of their studies in the university.

He told the visiting delegation that his administration had eradicated cultism and other anti-social vices on the campus as well as creating the right atmosphere for uninterrupted academic activities in the university.

Earlier in his remarks, the leader of the team, Air Vice Marshall Ndana Kudu, said they were in the institution as part of their study tour in the state.

Air Vice Marshall Kudu disclosed that the theme of their study is: Youth Empowerment and National Security, Issues and Projects.

Inobong Umoh