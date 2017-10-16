RSNC GM Charges Alumni On Anti-Cultism Campaign

The General Manager of the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation (RSNC), Mr Vincent Ake has tasked members of the Rivers State University (RSU) Alumni Association to embark on public enlightenment on the adverse effects of cultism among students of the university.

Ake said this in his office in Port Harcourt, during a courtesy call by executive of the Rivers State chapter of the association.

He said that the association has a herculean task to enlighten students on the dangers of cultism in the interest of their families and the larger societies.

The General Manager also urged them to sensitise the students on the need to identify with the association after graduation while efforts should be made to reach out to those who are not interested in the affairs of the association.

While stressing the need for the association to continue to champion the cause of the university, he assured of the readiness of the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation to give the association the desired publicity .

Earlier, the Chapter Chairman of the Association, Ambassador Orusoso Lawson Isokariari had said that the association plans to embark on some projects in the university.

She listed the projects to include construction of a borehole and water tank at the NDDC hostel at the cost of over N2 million and urged for provision of tyres and battery for the associations buses.

Isokoriari also announced the appointment of the General Manager as a member of the publicity committee of the association.