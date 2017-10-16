Rivers United’s Coach Promises To Reposition Team

Rivers United head coach, Stanley Eguma has stated that the club will do everything possible to bounce back in the coming season after their below par outing in the Nigeria Professional Football League last season.

Eguma oversaw a disappointing campaign as the Pride of Rivers ended the campaign in 15th spot with 52 points from 38 games.

And the coach says the club is undergoing reorganisation for effectiveness.

“A lot happened last season but we still have to thank God that we are still alive and we can make corrections. We are going to make lots of changes to the team and it was the reason we delayed our resumption till now,” Eguma told Tidesports source.

“We have listed the players we are going to be in need of next season and training will start on Monday. We are doing everything to ensure that we have a team that will delight the hearts of Rivers State people again.

“Rivers United passed through a lot of turbulence last season but we have come out of it better and more experienced to deal with it. It was a season we won’t like to talk about and it is our responsibilities to ensure that we turn it around next season,” he concluded.

Rivers United has retained only 21 players from those with the team last season ahead of the resumption for preparations for the new Nigeria Professional Football League on Monday.

In a release from the club’s media department, the Pride of Rivers skipper, Festus Austine and long serving goalkeeper, Sunday Rotimi topped the list of players who were retained by the club management while recuperating goaltender, Abiodun Akande also survived the chop.

Bernard Ovoke, Gabriel Olalekan, Semiu Liadi, Frederick Obomate, Christian Weli, Emeka Ogbugh, Bolaji Sakin, Guy Kuemian, Ayobami Asekunowo, Emeka Atuloma and Zoumana Doumbia are also among the list of retained players while Ifeanyi Nweke, Aliasou Sanou, Markson Ojobo, Abdoulaye Kanoute will also remain with the Port Harcourt based side.