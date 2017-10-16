Ogonis Drum Support For Wike’s Re-Election …As PDP Ex-Councillors Forum Kicks Off In Gokana

The Gbaaloodum Progressive Union has clarified that it has taken decision to support and endorse Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyeson Wike for the second term in 2019.

In a statement issued in Lagos, the group’s Chairman, Engr. Lewura Nikegedee said the position expressed by the group was based on Wike’s performance in the areas of compulsory primary and secondary education, construction and renovation of schools, and building and reconstruction of quality road networks across the state.

Speaking with some journalists in Lagos, recently, Nikegedee called on the various interest groups in the state to support Wike for second term in office.

Nikegedee, a radiographic engineer and frontline politician said the group was persuaded by the governor’s historic achievements in physical, economic and social developments in the state which have surpassed previous records since the creation of the state 50 years ago.

He assured Wike that the group will work assiduously to realize his return as governor of Rivers State come 2019.

The group’s chairman noted that the endorsement of Wike by the group has nothing to do with political, religious or tribal dichotomy but was a justification of the governor’s sterling performance as true leader.

Nikegedee also condemned, in strong terms, the spate of kidnapping and killing of innocent citizens in addition to the negative activities of miscreants who were causing insecurity in the state.

“They are trying in vain to thwart the efforts of the governor at state building, and are trying to defame and slander the character of our outstanding and illustrious son of Rivers State; we say enough is enough”, he said.

The group stressed its total support and endorsement of the candidature of Chief Nyesom Wike on account of his superlative performance in transforming the state for the better, entrenching peace, unity and stability.

He, therefore, called on the people of Rivers State and well-meaning Nigerians to tread the path of peace, tolerance and politics without bitterness in the quest for political power.

Meanwhile, in continuation of the ongoing local government area chapters’ inauguration of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ex-Councillors Forum across the 23 LGAs of Rivers State, the Rivers State Chapter Chairman of the forum, Hon LoveGod Nweze, has inaugurated the Gokana chapter of the forum.

Inaugurating the Gokana wing at the Gberesaako Hall, Gokana LGA Council Secretariat, Kpor, at the weekend, Nweze said the move was in fulfilment of the desire of the forum to pull all ex-councillors of the party into the dragnet of the present administration’s policy of inclusiveness and participatory governance at all levels in the state.

Addressing the Gokana chapter of the forum and other PDP faithful at the event, which had the presence of a prominent son of the LGA and Commissioner for Finance, Rivers State, Dr Fred Kpakol, the Deputy National Chairman/Rivers State Leader of the forum, Chief Prince Weli-Wosu restated the commitment of the party to bring every member together, saying that the PDP umbrella was large enough to accommodate all members.

Weli-Wosu emphasised that the forum has the duty of preaching the gospel of PDP to some of its former members who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) to return back to PDP, as APC has proven to be incapable of handling the leadership of Nigeria.

The Rivers State leader of the forum advised the newly inaugurated executive members to ensure equal loyalty to all the leaders of PDP in the LGA, as there was no division in the party at any level.

In his goodwill message to his people, Dr Fred Kpakol promised to give his full support to the forum, having been recognised by the Executive Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike.

Kpakol charged all PDP faithful at the well attended event to support the forum in all its activities.

Nkpemenyie Mcdominic, Lagos & Susan Serekara-Nwikhana