NGO Wants Climate Change In Secondary School Curriculum

An NGO, African Climate, reporters has called for the introduction of climate change as a subject in secondary schools, as this was necessary to enable students learn about climate change at early stage.

The Coordinator, Mr Zakari Mohammed who made the call at a one day workshop in Kaduna, said the NGO had commenced sensitisation of 50 students in Kaduna State on the impact of global warming.

He also advocated introduction of new methodologies in teaching science subjects through local languages to enable students understand science subjects.

The coordinator said the workshop was part of effort by the group to reduce the increasing threat of climate change and the effect on humans, animals and plants in the society,

According to him, the exercise is also to enable students contribute to efforts geared toward reducing problems affecting the environment.

‘’We think it is high time to start introducing climate change topic in our schools so that the young ones start learning about climate change at the early stage,’’ he said.

He said the workshop was also aimed at saving Africa and the world at large from climatic-related diseases.

Zakari said the organisation had also involved climatologists and science journalists to educate the general public on climate change challenges to the environment.

He urged teachers to help students learn more about climate change in and outside classroom.

Declaring the workshop open, Malam Nurudeen Bello, a lecturer at the School of Health Science, Makarfi, said the knowledge of climate education would create more opportunities for young people to learn more about climate change.

Bello, who specialises in climate change, said that effort would also help the young ones to adapt to any environmental and natural situation and how to live in the environment.