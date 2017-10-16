Mrs Ayade Decries Increasing Rate Of Breast Cancer

The wife of Cross River State Governor, Dr. Linda Ayade has expressed fear over the increasing rate of breast cancer in Nigeria.

Dr. Ayade disclosed this during the ‘Go Pink Breast Cancer’ Awareness Day held recently at the College of Health Technology, Calabar.

Speaking at the occasion, Mrs. Ayade who was represented by the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Hon. Stella Odey revealed that there are about 100,000 new recorded cases of cancer and 50,000 deaths yearly, with 40 percent of cancer cases in the country occurring in females.

Congratulating the breast cancer survivors, she described them as warriors who have fought to be healthy and live above self pity and depression.

She further admonished women to go for breast screening in order to know their status, adding that early detection is the key to fighting breast cancer and urged medical practitioners to also pay attention to signs of oncological disease among women.

The governor’s wife, however, promised to fight the scourge of cancer through her non-governmental organization (Mediatrix Development Foundation) and assured that wives of the Governors Against Cancer (WOGAC) is equally strategically working toward ensuring that there will be provision for women living with cancer in the nearest future.

Also speaking, the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Inyang Asibong, stated that the state government is working tirelessly to reduce the rate of cancer in the state and disclosed that five hundred (500) Cross Riverians die yearly from cancer related ailments while the State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, has laid a foundation for a Cancer Centre in Cross River State where patients would be given medical attention.

She encouraged women to carry out self examination of their breast on regular basis.

Earlier in her opening remark, the President of Nigeria Medical Women Association of Nigeria (NMWAN) Cross River State Chapter, Dr. Nchewi Ani said that it is in the light of curbing the menace of breast Cancer and creating consciousness in the minds of women about breast and other cancers that NMWAN found it imperative to celebrate the World Breast Cancer Day.

Dr. Ani stated that the breast is very important part of a woman’s body and should therefore be given proper attention.

Friday Nwagbara, Calabar