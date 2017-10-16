LG Boss Tasks Okada Riders On Voter’s Card

Caretaker Chairman of Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers State, Warisenibo Isoboye Tobin has called on commercial motorbike operators popularly called okada riders on the need to have their voter’s card.

Tobin who made the call during a special empowerment programme for over 500 persons across the 12 wards in the local government area, hinted that he would set up a committee to monitor compliance.

He disclosed that the area had about 5,000 okada riders and that his recent meeting with them had provided the platform for cooperation between the council and the commercial motorbike operators to enhance security in the LGA.

He assured that 15 member committee would be formed to monitor compliance, as every Okada rider in the LGA was expected to have a voter’s card.

Tobin maintained that it was the citizen’s right and obligation to exercise his or her voting rights, hence the need for all to get registered in the ongoing voters’ registration exercise.

He revealed that Bonny Local Government Area had recorded improvement in the current voters registration exercise with new 700 person capturedd.

The council chairman regretted that Bonny had occupied an unenviable position among LGAs in the state and called on all eligible voters to get registered, so as to exercise their franchise come 2019.

Meanwhile, the Bonny Chiefs Council has commended the Bonny CTC Chairman for alleviating the plight of residents through the empowerment scheme.

HRM, Asimini William Dappa Pepple, speaking through a representative at the empowerment programme held in Bonny said the CTC chairman had displayed love and care in addressing the living conditions of the people in the area.