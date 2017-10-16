LG Boss Promises To Implement Wike’s Programmes

Caretaker Committee Chairman of Degema Local Government Council of Rivers State, Mrs Okorite Adiele has assured that her administration will implement programmes that will alleviate the plight of the citizens of the area, in line with what the governor is doing at the state level.

Okorite gave the assurance last Friday, as she swore-in CTC members of the local government area in Degema town, headquarters of the local government area.

She said, “We will commit to the programmes and policies of the state government. Our plan is to advance the welfare of the local people at the grassroots.”

Part of the scheme, she explained was to advance the education of the girl-child, youth empowerment and workers’ welfare.

She described the emergence of the new CTC in Degema as a “new dawn” for the people of the area, assuring that “workers’ welfare and salary will be top in our agenda”.

Okorite, who was a former secretary to the Degema Local Government Council called on workers to cooperate and support her administration, promising that those who are owed genuine arrears should come up with their claims for payment.

The Degema CTC chairperson while harping on the need to encourage the education of the girl-child said, parents and guardians can not do it alone, hence, the need for government to intervene.

Okorite further stated that women empowerment programme would also be given adequate attention.

“This is the time for women in our local government area to show their leadership qualities”, she stressed.

Calling on members of the CTC to be exemplary in their conduct, the Degema CTC boss urged them to see their appointment as a call to duty to touch the lives of the people positively.