INEC Yet To Release Timetable For 2019 Polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that it is yet to officially release the timetable and schedule of activities for the 2019 general elections.

The commission made the clarification in its daily bulletin issued last Friday in Abuja.

It noted that the 2019 general election would be unveiled in due course

The Commission stated that the clarification became important following several enquiries from stakeholders on the issue.

It noted that only the actual dates for the general elections were so far released by the commission.

The Commission had, in March, announced that the 2019 Presidential and National Assembly elections would hold on Feb. 16, while that of the Governorship and State Assembly on March 2.

It explained that the action was to standardize the electoral process, ensure certainty in the dates for elections and to also allow for proper planning by stakeholders.

“So far only the time table and schedule of activities for the Ekiti and Osun governorship elections and the Idemili North State Constituency by-election have been released.”

Meanwhile, the Commission has approved the conduct of a by-election in the Idemili North State Constituency in Anambra alongside the governorship election in the state on Nov.18.

The commission made the disclosure in a statement issued by the commission’s Director of Publicity and Voter Education, Mr Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi, last Friday in Abuja.

It noted that holding the two elections simultaneously on the same day, would help to maximise resource utilisation and ensure timely representation of the constituency in the state’s house of assembly.

According to the commission’s timetable for the by-election, political parties wishing to field candidates for the poll are required to conclude their primaries latest by Oct. 31.

It added that political campaign for the by-election would close on Nov. 16.

Citing the commission’s rule, Osaze-Uzzi said that where two elections were to be conducted simultaneously, additional ballot box would be provided in the affected constituency to accommodate ballots for the additional election.

“In the case of Idemili North, voters in the constituency would experience two elections hence two ballot boxes.

“One of the ballot boxes will be for the governorship election, while the other will be for the state assembly election”, he explained, adding that the results of the two elections would be declared at respective constituency levels.