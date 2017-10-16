Ex-Lawmaker Tasks Govt On Dev Plans

A former lawmaker in the House of Representatives, Dr Dawari George has urged leaders to refocus their economic plans and channel their attention to areas that have manpower and abundant resources.

He said that economic planners and leaders of the country had not got it right and that the economy was still undeveloped after 57 years of independence because the economy is planned based on only oil and gas resources.

George who disclosed this while speaking to aviation correspondents at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa shortly on his arrival from Abuja, said that oil and gas had tend to becloud leaders from seeking other areas of strength where the country has manpower and abundant resources.

“We are so blessed in Nigeria that we have vast arable land there are other countries that wish that they are like Nigeria, having good and vast arable land, favourable weather.

“Isreal does not have such vast arable land, but they have been able to harness their agriculture and develop it very well, and why can’t Nigeria with all of these resources develop our agriculture”.

“Since independence till now, there is no sector in Nigeria’s economy that you can say is developed. It is good to develop every sector of the economy, but it is wise to look at the area you have comparative advantage, where you have abundant resources and manpower like the agricultural sector”, Dawari posited.

The former lawmaker however, expressed hope that Nigeria would be good and be developed where everybody will enjoy, and stated that security issues was key to development, and urged government at all level to make deliberate policies and execute them to develop the agricultural sector.

Corlins Walter