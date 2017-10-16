Economic Summit Panelists Harp On Human Dev

Panelists at the 23rd Nigeria Economic Summit (NES#23) Abuja have harped on the need for human development in order to achieve economic inclusion.

The panelists expressed their views at a session on “Economic Inclusion and Business Case for a United Nigeria’’ at NES#23 with the theme; “Opportunities, Productivity and Employment; Actualising the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan’’.

They noted that driving economic and inclusive growth had become a global priority and a way towards building fairer and stronger economies.

According to them, economic inclusion is essential to sustaining growth, building the middle class, raising national competiveness, and promoting social and political inclusion.

One of the panelists, the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed said that the government had embarked on social investment programmes.

She said that collaboration had been going on with the private sector, states and other stakeholders to implement the priority areas in ERGP.

ERGP is aimed at driving economic recovery, and ensuring sustained and inclusive growth; building a globally competitive and diversified Nigerian economy; investing in the Nigerian people-our biggest asset.

It is also aimed at building strong governance institutions to drive change. The goal is to run an economy with low inflation, stable exchange rates, and diversified and inclusive growth.

Also speaking, , the Executive Director, Development Specs Academy, Dr Okey Ikechukwu said economic inclusion and partnership with states didn’t depend on resources but on strategic framework. He said one could be excluded by policy, incompetent by government, absence of infrastructure and one can be excluded by his own stupidity.

”Economic inclusion can only run on rail that have four pillars, capacity, sustainable infrastructure that is developed, political and social integration, and economic environment that runs on 21 century paradigm.’’ Ikechukwu said.

A former minister of Education, Mrs Oby Ezekwesili spoke on how ERGP could be used to address economic inclusion. She said government existed to be an arbitrator as it were, adding that the government arbitrates to ensure there was a level of equitable distribution of opportunities in order to ensure stable societies.

According to her, productivity and competiveness are key to achieving economic inclusion.

”Our greatest challenge has been the inability to organise our thoughts process in the way they agree with these two factors of lack of productivity and competitiveness.

“Dignity of human life; putting premium on human life because human being will determine productivity the most.