Dickson Advises Military On Operation Crocodile Smile II

Bayelsa State Governor, Hon. Henry Seriake Dickson, has advised the Nigerian military to be professional during its Operation Crocodile Smile II exercise in the state, saying by so doing the operation would enjoy the maximum support of the government and people of the state.

Dickson who expressed full support for the operation, called on Bayelsans to cooperate with the military, contending that only criminals and those who have something to hide will fear them.

The exercise, according to a press statement signed by the Gover-nor’s Chief Press Secretary, Francis Ottah Agbo, commenced last Wednesday, and would end on Saturday, October 28 across the South West and South South states.

The governor said the operation will protect law-abiding citizens, rid Bayelsa of sea pirates and criminal elements as well as safeguard the waterways.

While expressing the hope that the military will be in the state to provide additional security and protect innocent citizens, Governor Dickson called on Bayelsans not to panic.

‘’Bayelsans do not have to panic but cooperate with the military on the Operation Crocodile Smile II. I have been de-briefed and they have my support to safeguard the waterways, flush out criminals and sea pirates from Bayelsa State. But in doing so, the military must act professionally,’’ he said.

As part of efforts to build confidence and foster a better relationship between the military and the communities, the military will interact with communities and opinion leaders before the commencement and during the operation. The military last week carried out a precursor operation to show force and prepare the logistics for the actual take off of the exercise.