Community Alerts Wike On Poor State Of Road

The people of Okporo Okwurusi in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State have called on the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike to visit the Nvuike/Okporo road so as to ascertain its level of dilaplidation.

The Oha Okporo Council, led by its executive, Barr Evans Amadi, Barr Michael Weli and Pastor Emma Olumati chairman, vice and secretary respectively, made the call during a media chat recently in the community.

They were reacting to some claims in some quarters, that the Nvuike/Okporon road had been executed while the project was yet to be flagged off by the state government.

They condemned the claims totally, while appealing to the state government to either visit the area or send a delegation to ascertain the true position of the road.

They pointed out that the road was at the worst stage as residents suffer high degree of flood and hardship on any rainy day.

The Oha Okporo council, which is the apex decision making body in Okporo Kingdom, regretted that some people could stoop so low and lay claims to events that had never taken place.

They also recalled how some road projects like that of Atali/Elimgbu road, Rumunduru/Eneka Link road awarded same time with the Okporo/Nvuike road have since been commissioned.

The statement further warned against moves that would project the kingdom in a bad light in the eye of the government and the state at large.

Meanwhile, they have also tasked the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC), on the urgent need to improve power supply in the area.

This they said, could encourage business operators in the area not to relocate to other places.

The council stressed that 16-20 hour power supply would promote the living standard of the people as well as a positive turn around in the business environment.

Earlier, a top management staff at the Okporo office, has promised to give the community’s request the required attention, even as the source who pleaded anonymity indicated interest to partner with the community on how best to enhance power supply in the area.