Commissioner Blasts Contractor Over Road Project

The Rivers State Commissioner for Works, Dumnamene Dekor has expressed dissatisfaction over the standard of work by the contractor handling the Isiokpo-Obele-Ibaa-Rumuji road with emphasis on the Obele axis of the road.

He stated this while inspecting the ongong road construction in Obio/ Akpor, Ikwerre and Emohua Local Government Areas of the State.

Dekor lamented the failed asphalted pant of Obele road, saying, “I observed that the contractor laid asphalt during the rains which caused the damages seen in some parts of the road”, while decrying the absence of some contractors at the site. “I am calling on all the contractors to mobilise to site immediately and ensure that standards are followed”.

The commissioner said that the issue of flooding in some areas in the state is given the needed attention, noting that, “though some of them are natural occurrence while some are as a result of the ongoing constructions, so we plead with affected persons to be patient as the ministry is doing its best to proffer solutions to remedy the problem as early as possible”.

He assured that the Sani Abacha road would be completed before the end of this year and further called on the contractor handling the job to go back to site immediately.

Rt. Hon. Dekor also lamented the level at which slabs used in covering constructed manholes are stolen by unknown persons particularly along Ikwerre road axis of Port Harcourt.

“We noticed that resident have taken to stealing the metal slabs on the manholes and this as we know pose a serious threat to users, especially during the rains and night when walking along the pedestral”.