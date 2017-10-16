Banigo Tasks Youth On Sound Education

The Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo says the purpose of education should be to create innovators and entrepreneurs that will drive the global economy.

The deputy governor stated this while speaking at the maiden edition of the 36 Forum Youth Summit held in Port Harcourt.

Represented by her Senior Special Assistant, Mrs. Inegogo Fubara, the deputy governor said a sound educational system will help in molding the youth to be creative, think outside the box, and see themselves as solution providers and entrepreneurs, stressing that with focus and passion, they can actualise their dreams.

“Concentrate on being memorable, create something new that you will be remembered for, the organisers of 36 Forum are youth just like you, and have put together this very informative and interesting summit”, she stressed.

She said the Governor Nyesom Wike-led administration understands that the youth have different flairs, adding that that was why it invested heavily in the educational sector, by rehabilitating and upgrading facilities at all levels of the educational system.

The deputy governor stressed that a technical and vocational centre has been set up to meet the needs of students with a flair for technical and vocational studies.

Banigo said for over a decade, the Caywood Brown Foundation – her NGO – has been working with youth, especially the girl-child to actualise their dreams, and provides support and succour to victims of rape, drug abuse and the less privileged.

The deputy governor, who commended the organizers of the 36 Forum Youth Summit for their initiative, advised youth in the state to seize the opportunity to improve their capacities.

In her remarks, Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Justice, Mrs. Florence Fiberesima called on youth to define their value system as that will help spur them to success.

Also speaking, General Manager, External Relations, Shell Nigeria and West Africa, Mr. Igo Weli, said the future of the Niger Delta rests in the hands of the youth, and urged them to be part of the solution to the problems facing the region.