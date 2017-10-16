Anambra Polls: Lawmaker Tips PDP Of Victory

The member repre-

senting Ekwusigo State Constituency in the Anambra State House of Assembly and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Honourable Onyebuchi Augustine Offor has promised that the PDP would reclaim Anambra State from the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), on November 18.

Offor, who is the current minority leader of the Sixth Assembly, pointed out that the loss suffered by former President Goodluck Jonathan to President Mohammadu Buhari in 2015 was a mere temporary setback to the party, expressing confidence that the party would reconcile all interests and bounce back to reckoning from the November 18 gubernatural election in Anambra..

The Minority leader spoke yesterday during a meeting the party convened and attended by stakeholders from the 21 local government areas of the state.

He appealed to PDP members in Anambra to begin the process of reaching out to “commercial drivers and motorcyclists, teachers, civil servants, artisans, market men and women and other critical stakeholders to make the dream of recapturing the state a reality.”

“I am very certain that PDP will take over Anambra in November 18 election. But we have to start the process of rebuilding the party and that is exactly what we are doing. I have developed a team across the 21 council areas. We are working underground and we will ensure that everybody is brought on board.

“Though Jonathan’s loss brought a little setback, if you go round you will realise that PDP is still the party to beat in Anambra. All we need to do is to reconcile all divided interests and sensitise our people,” he said.

He praised President Buhari for the bailout fund he released for the payment of salaries in all the States urging him to monitor the governors for the money not to be misappropriated.

According to him the PDP as an opposition party is monitoring the situation closely. Obiano will give an account of how he spent the bailout fund.because his immunity will go very soon,” he said.