520 Benefit From LG Empowerment Scheme

No fewer than 520 indigenes and non-indigenes have benefitted from a special empowerment scheme by the Caretaker Committee Chairman of Bonny Local Government Area, Warisenibo Isoboye Tobin. The scheme, according to Tobin is in line with the plans and policies of the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike to improve lives at the grassroots.

He said, “What matters to the governor is the grassroots and that is why I have decided to ensure that those at the rural areas enjoy the divideds of democracy”,

Tobin revealed that he used his first salary as CTC chairman to provide soft funds for those at the local level to develop themselves and assist their families. The Bonny CTC chairman disclosed that the scheme would be done in phases, as he plans to support traders at the next stage.

He warned politicians against hijacking the programme as it’s geared towards supporting indigent persons drawn across the 12 wards of the local government area. Enumerating the achievements of his committee in the last one month, Warisenibo Tobin said that on assuming office in September he rehabilitated the Akiama Road and bridge linking Oguede community, including the recent security improvement on the Island.

Representative of Amayanabo of Bonny Kingdom, HRM Edward Asimuni William Dappa Pepple commended the CTC chairman for improving the lives of the local people.

“God will perfect what you have done because small things lead to greatness”, the Bonny King remarked.

The Bonny monarch enjoined the beneficiary to utilise what has been given them to improve their future.

On their parts, some of the beneficiaries commended the chairman stating that it is the first time such scheme is being initiated by the council.

Woman Leader of Non-Indigenes without Boarders in Bonny/Obongowaw Emma Udom said the chairman has displayed exemplary leadership quality by including non-indigenes in the scheme.

“I have been in Bonny for 12 year and I have not seen anything like this before, Udom declared.