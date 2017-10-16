2019: US Opens Talks With N’ Delta Leaders …Seeks Better Stakes For Region

The United States of America has opened talks with the Chief Edwin Clark-led Pan Niger Delta Elders Forum (PANDEF) towards finding lasting solution to lingering agitations in the region for better stakes in the Nigerian union come 2019.

Head, Political/Economic at the US Consulate in Lagos, Osman Tat who led the American peace delegation told PANDEF in Warri, Delta State, that in furtherance of their engagements with stakeholders, they were in the Niger Delta again, this time to know the region’s plan for 2019, among other burning issues.

“I will like to listen to you and know what your concerns are, your plan for the future and your plans for 2019 elections”, Tat told Alaowei Broderick Bozimo, who stood in for Chief Edwin Clark as PANDEF’s leader at the meeting.

Responding, Bozimo lamented Federal Government’s injustice to the region, which he said, had fueled youth’s anger and destruction of oil assets, adding that the people remain disappointed following government’s failure to respond to the 16-point agenda PANDEF articulated towards a dialogue government has refused to convene.

“Our visitors, since we submitted the demands, the Federal Government has not implemented a single demand, and our youth are becoming restive again’, he told the US team.

In his remarks, leading Niger Delta rights advocate, Prof. Godini Darah, said all the entire region wanted was restructuring that will allow the Niger Delta to control her resources and develop at her own pace.

“After 50 years, they (Federal Government) are at the virge of sharing our oil blocks, and to prevent a backlash, introduced Operation Crocodile Smile 11 to wedge our youth. This will not save them”, Darah lamented.