The battle for dominance between Davido and Wizkid has been put to test again. This time around, both Nigerian music super stars have been nominated in the category for the Best African Act in the 2017 MTV Europe music awards.
Other Africans nominated in the same category are South Africa’s Babes, Wodumo and Nastyc. Angola’s C4, Pedro and Kenya’s Nyashinksi Taylor Swift leads awards with six nominations which include: Best video act for her latest video: “Look What You Made Me Do”.
Close behind with five nominations are Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes and Kendrick Lamar. The MTV Europe music award will be holding on the 21st of November at the SSE Arena, Wembly London with Rita Ora as hostess.
Wizkid, Davido Battle For Supremacy At 2017 MTV Awards
