Wike To Launch Free School Bus

The Rivers State Government has concluded plans to launch a free school bus scheme to aid pupils to and from schools daily.
The free school bus scheme, under the supervision of the Ministry of Transport, is aimed at alleviating the financial burden and physical stress parents and pupils go through daily in a bid to get to their respective schools.
Speaking with newsmen shortly after inspecting the buses, yesterday, the Caretaker Committee Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Mrs Goodnews Ozioma Amadi praised the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike’s efforts in making life more meaningful for young people, especially school children through many pro-people programmes already introduced into the education sector.
She thanked him for taking the burden of transportation off parents, and urged parents to take advantage of the scheme.
