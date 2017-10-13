Wike Tasks LG Boss On Salary Payment

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has sworn-in Mrs Okorite Carrie Adiele as the Caretaker Committee Chairman of Degema Local Government Area.

Performing the swearing-in at the Government House, Port Harcourt , Wike charged the new council chairman to prioritise the payment of salaries.

He said: “As you resume office, the payment of salaries should be the first function that you should perform. All through your stay in the council, ensure regular payment of salaries”.

The governor said that the caretaker committee chairman would be sanctioned if she fails to pay workers salaries at any given time.

He directed her to partner with the Chairmen of Asari-Toru and Akuku-Toru local government areas to improve security along the Emohua-Kalabari route.

Wike advised the council chief to ensure political harmony in the area by carrying all groups along in all programmes, adding that she was expected to create empowerment opportunities for different cadre of people as a means of creating employment and driving development in the area.

While congratulating her on the appointment, Wike charged her to live up to expectations as a political head. In an interview Mrs Okorite Carrie Adiele assured that she will ensure the regular payment of salaries.

She added that she will unite all aggrieved political groups in the area, with the aim of developing a peaceful local government.

She said: “Salaries will be paid and security ensured. As a woman, the youth and the elderly will be carried along. That is my aim.”