ULC Not A Threat To NLC – Itubo

The Rivers State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Beatrice Itubo says the activities of the so- called United Labour Congress (ULC) are not a threat to the NLC.

Itubo who disclosed this when a cross section of the Abua Odual Journalists Forum visited her in Port Harcourt revealed that the leaders of the National Union Electricity Employees (NUEE) and National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) now leading the ULC all failed to be elected during the 2015 Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) delegates elections held in Abua.

She stressed that the United Labour Congress (ULC) is not a registered and recognised labour movement and stated that no serious body or group or organisation would take ULC seriously.

The state NLC boss however expressed reservations on the way and manner workers and pensioners in the state and Federal civil Servants are being treated and called for prayers to enable God touch the heart of Nigerian leaders to lead the people aright.

Earlier, the chairman of the Abua/Odual Journalists Forum, Mr Memoye Oghu had commended the NLC chairperson as a worthy daughter and First female state NLC chairperson in the state .

Oghu appealing for support from NLC on the training programme organised for ABOLGA youths.

He further explained that the forum which had been in existence for decades is presently celebrating one of its members, the Managing Editor of Beacon Newspaper, Chief I.A. Sampson.

He said that the association is proud to be associated with the success story of the incumbent state NLC chairperson on her performance so far.