RSNC GM Recommits To Truth

The General Manager, Rivers State Newspaper Corporation (RSNC), Mr. Vincent Ake has restated the corporation’s commitment to disseminate information that will engender the truth and bring about positive change in the minds of the youth in Rivers State.

Ake made this declaration while addressing the International Director, Greater Evangelism World Crusade (GEWC), Pastor Isaac Valentine Olori and his team who paid him a courtesy visit in his office, yesterday.

He said RSNC, publishers of The Tide, was poised to re-orientate the mindset of the youth through the publication of quality information devoid of falsehood, and described The Tide as the legacy project that has remained standing over the years as the only surviving state-owned newspaper.

The RSNC GM promised to partner with the church on truth, saying that Christianity was one of the things that can change the course of life.

According to him, “We are ready to partner with the church as Christianity is one of the things that can change the course of life and re-orientate our thinking and way of life”.

He regretted that over the years, the corporation has not had a good turnaround of equipment, which he explained, has hampered the circulation of The Tide in other parts of the country, and promised that “We are gradually turning things around to reach all other parts of the country”.

He described the International Director, Greater Evangelism World Crusade, Isaac Valentine Olori as a straightforward person who has stood firmly for the truth over the years, and prayed God to give him the grace to successfully pilot the affairs of the church and make impact that will please God and man, while thanking him for the visit.

Earlier in his address, the International Director, GEWC, Isaac Olori, thanked the general manager for the warm reception accorded him and his team, saying that the aim of their visit was to collaborate with the newspaper on the path of truth, adding that the two bodies share common vision of commitment to truth.

Olori prayed that The Tide would in the near future become a daily tabloid, and appealed for the creation of a column for religious discourse.

He used the opportunity to lend his voice to the condemnation of the recent spate of killings that had swept through the state, calling on the citizenry to uphold the sanctity of life.

Olori appealed that all grievances should be left to the security and law enforcement agencies to handle.

“Because, when we shed blood, we bring a curse upon ourselves, and it is a condemnable act”, he added.

Tonye Nria-Dappa