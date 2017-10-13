RSG Demands Apology From Rivers United

Rivers State Commissioner for Sports, Hon Boma Iyaye has said that the management and players of Rivers United must justify the huge amount of money spent on them next season, saying that the state government is not happy for their poor performance last football season.

He queried the management, requested explanation why the team performed below expectation and directed the technical crew to render apology to fans, supporters and Rivers people.

Hon. Iyaye said this in a stakeholders meeting for Rivers United FC at Delta Hotels in Port Harcourt, recently.

The commissioner further tasks them to ensure adequate repositioning of team towards optimal performance next season.

“I must say that government is not happy over your poor performance last season. You must justify the huge amount of tax payers money spent on you next season. I want the technical crew to render apology to fans, supporters and Rivers people.

“We also want you to reposition the team for excellent performance to enable the club become one of the best clubs in Africa that is exactly where Rivers United belongs.” Hon. Iyaye said.

Speaking at the event, the chairman of the occasion, Chief Adokiye Amiesimaka appeals to all stakeholders to join the commissioner, management and technical crew for the overall success of the club.

Tonye Orabere