PDP Berates APC Over Mgbuoshimini

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)in Rivers State has berated the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State over the opposition party’s statement on the murder of 11 persons in Mgbuoshimini Community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

Unidentified gunmen had last Monday invaded the community and shot dead no fewer than 11 persons, a development which has rendered the area desolate.

State Publicity Secretary of PDP, Mr. Samuel Nwanosike in reaction to a statement credited to his counterpart in the APC, Chris Finebone, which blamed the state government for the killing, assured the people of the state that Governor Nyesom Wike would not fail in bringing the killers to punishment.

Nwanosike dismissed Finebone’s allegation and commiserated with families that lost their beloved ones, averring that based on the statement by APC spokesman, the opposition knew the perpetrators of the crime.

He noted that Finebone was meant to condole with the deceased families and not to make accusations, adding that the governor of the state would work with the police to unravel what led to the incident.

The PDP spokesman urged security agencies in the state to invite Finebone for questioning.

Meanwhile, PDP has berated the Niger Delta Bishops and Ministers Forum’s award to the Commander, Federal Special Anti-Robbery Sqaud (FSARS), CSP Akin Fakorede.

Publicity Secretary of PDP in the state, Nwanosike, who spoke to journalists in Port Harcourt, said the award to Fakorede has demeaned the integrity of the forum.

According to him, “It is highly unimaginable that a body such as the Niger Delta Bishops and Ministers Forum (aka United Bishops and Eminent Clerics Initiative of Nigeria Incorporated), could bestow such an award upon someone like CSP Akin Fakorede, who has been a tool of the All Progressives Congress-led federal government”.