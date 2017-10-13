Obuah Condemns Mgbuoshimini Killings, Condoles Victims’ Families

The Chairman of the Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Bro Felix Obuah has condemned in its entirety the carnage that took place in Mgbuoshimilni community, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the State, describing it as one too many.

Lamenting the unfortunate act of lawlessness, Obuah wondered why anybody or some persons would against all reasons prefer taking others’ lives as a way of settling scores when there were better rational ways of addressing issues.

According to the PDP boss, this is a very regrettable self-inflicted injury as security reports hinted that the actors involved in the incident were rival cult groups in the area who are of same kith and kin.

Obuah, however, sympathised with the families of the victims and enjoined them to keep hope alive as the state government is willing and prepared to give all logistic support to security agencies in ensuring that all those behind the slaughter are fished out and brought to book.

The State PDP chairman also believes that some of these criminal activities and bloodletting could be avoided if the security agencies had devoted more time to their professional duty other than dabbling into politics which, according to him, tends to give impetus to indulgence in sinister activities by certain individuals who feel protected by the security agents.

He frowned at a situation where security agents hobnob and pledge allegiance to politicians and political parties as is the case with some senior members of the police force and the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the State to the detriment of lives and property, describing it as absurd.

Obuah warned of the dire consequences of politicising crimes and security issues as any breach of law and order could be so ravaging that anybody could be a victim irrespective of who, what and where you are including one’s relations or friends.

“There is therefore every need to see security of lives and property as a sine-qua-non and carried out without bias or prejudice. Not doing so is not only sin against God but also sabotage against the unprecedented efforts of our dear Governor, Nyesom Wike who has left no stone unturned in his bid to give the lives of Rivers people and residents in the State meaning and value”, he said.