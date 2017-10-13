NITDA Moves To Check Loss On IT Imports

The National information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) says it is putting in place modalities to reduce the estimated two billion dollars (about N720 billion) being lost as capital flights to importation of Information Technology (IT).

NITDA’s Director-General, Dr Isa Pantami said this in a statement in Lagos at the ongoing 37th Gulf Information Technology Exhibition (GITEX), holding at the Dubai World Trade Centre, United Arabs Emirates (UAE).

Pantami said that the capital flight was as a result of importation of foreign technologies into the country.

He said that there was a need for Nigeria to promote local technology solutions to develop Nigerian youths in Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

According to him, this will truly catapult Nigeria into becoming one of the countries to be reckoned with on the global ICT map.

“NITDA has realised the need to develop our ICT ecosystem, the indigenous IT companies and the start-ups by offering them an enabling environment in terms of policy and laws to operate.

“This is one of the ways Nigeria can adopt to curb annual two billion dollars (N720 billion) capital flight,” he said.

Pantami said that the agency had gone to GITEX with seven agenda designed to develop Nigeria’s IT industry and curb the huge annual capital flight.

“These include promoting IT regulations in Nigeria, IT development and promotions, striking partnership on how to better secure Nigerian cyberspace and capacity building.

“It also include promotion of e-government in Nigeria, showcasing indigenous tech innovations as well as looking for investors, who will assist in supporting local development of Nigeria’s IT industry,” he said.

The D-G said that NITDA was working with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to ensure that the annual estimated N37.8 billion wasted on frivolous ICT projects was curbed through enforcing NITDA Act.

He said that the Act stated that all MDAs must get clearance from NITDA for any IT project they wanted to embark upon to ensure those projects were implementable.

According to him, NITDA’s screening of an MDA’s IT project conducted recently resulted in saving government N500 million.