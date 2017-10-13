NAICOM, Others Set For NAIPCO 2017 Confab

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), National Pension Commission (PenCom) and Lagos State Government are to lead discussions on burning industry issues at the Insurance and Pension Correspondents 2017 Conference on October 25.

The National Association of Insurance and Pension Correspondents (NAIPCO), which disclosed this in a statement signed by its President, Mrs Omobola Tolu-Kusimo said the conference would be held in Lagos.

Tolu-Kusimo said that the theme of the conference would be “Legislation of Pensions, Intrigues, Interest, Governance and the People”.

She said that the keynote address at the conference would be delivered by the Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode.

The NAIPCO president said that solutions would be proffered to challenges facing the sector to enhance its contributions to economic growth.

“The stakeholders will discuss legislations in the sectors and impact on Nigerians at large.

“An investor and Industrialist, Chief Dele Fajemirokun, will chair the occasion, while the Iyaloja of Lagos, Mrs Folashade Tinubu-Ojo is expected to lead the market women and traders to the conference.

“The 3-in-1 event will also accommodate the launch of the Association’s Quarterly Journal named “NAIPCO Trumpet”, and awards for deserving legendaries in the insurance and pension sectors.

“At the event, 21 individuals and companies have been slated for awards for their outstanding services and performance,” Tolu-Kusimo said.

She said that the lead paper of the conference on ”Insurance Legislation: Beyond Lawmaking” would be delivered by the Managing Director, Leadway Assurance Ltd., Mr Oye Hassan-Odukale.

“Another paper on ‘Insurance Consumption: The Apathy and Unknown Secret,’ will be delivered by the Deputy Commissioner, NAICOM, Mr Sunday Olorundare Thomas.

“The Director-General, Lagos State Pensions Commission (LASPEC), Mrs. Folashade Onanuga, will speak on ‘Boosting Customer Service Relations between Insurance and Pension Operators’.

“A paper titled: ‘An Overview of Pension Administration in Nigeria’, is expected to be delivered by the Chairman, Pension Funds Operators’ Association of Nigeria (PenOp), Mr Lounge Eguarekhide,” the NAIPCO president said.