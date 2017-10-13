MOSOP Flays Oil Operation In Ogoni

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has condemned in strong terms, the resumption of crude oil exploration and production activities in Ogoniland.

MOSOP made the condemnation in a communiqué signed by its President, Legborsi Saro Pyagbara and Secretary-General, Anthony Porole at the end of its steering committee meeting in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, recently.

The meeting, which deliberated on issues affecting Ogoni, including resumption of laying of oil pipelines and the controversial operatorship licensing of OML 11, was attended by members of the MOSOP’s national executive council, representatives of affiliated organisations and other constitutionally eligible participants.

The steering committee condemned in the strongest terms the unilateral and mindless demonstration of crass insensitivity by the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) in awarding the Oil Mining Licence in respect of OML 11 to one Robo Michael Nigeria Limited in complete disregard of the free, prior and informed consent of the Ogoni people as recognised and protected under international law.

It restated that the Ogoni community and the oil industry have been in dispute for more than two decades.

“In the course of this conflict, over 2,000 souls were slaughtered in cold blood by the military that was protecting the interest of the oil companies, 14 communities reduced to rubbles while thousands fled into exile,” the communiqué noted.

“The steering committee reiterated that the attempt by NPDC and its collaborators to forcefully resume with impunity oil production in Ogoni is provocative and a recipe for crisis and conflict with the Ogoni people.

“While the steering committee warmly welcomes genuine investment that will create opportunities in Ogoni, it reaffirmed its position that no company can be foisted on the Ogoni people and no oil extraction can take place in Ogoni without a broad-based discussion and agreement with the people, taking into consideration the long drawn impasse between our community and the oil industry that had occasioned the gross violations of the rights of the Ogoni people. The company called Robo Michael Nigeria Limited must, therefore, steer clear of Ogoni,” MOSOP warned.

“The meeting further condemned any initiative that will undermine the remediation of the hydrocarbon contaminated Ogoni environment, and the restoration of livelihood, which is of overwhelming importance to the Ogoni people.

“Similarly, the steering committee strongly condemned the resumption of the controversial laying of oil pipelines in Ogoni by Shell/NPDC, which was suspended following protests as the pipelines are also connected to the unresolved issue of oil production in Ogoni.

“It considered the approach of the companies as an affront on the rights of the Ogoni people and an open invitation to crisis,” MOSOP added.

MOSOP “warned any Ogoni son or daughter involved in any clandestine deal with the oil companies that is inimical to the progress and prosperity of Ogoni to desist forthwith as any issue affecting the destiny of Ogoni has to be addressed with openness and transparency,” the communiqué indicated.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana