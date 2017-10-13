Mgbuoshimini Killings: Police Name Eight Wanted Suspects

After four days of suspense and criticisms by major stakeholders, the Rivers State Police Command has finally made public names of eight suspects it declared wanted in connection with the Mgbuoshimini killings last Monday.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Nnamdi Omoni who made the suspects’ names public in Port Harcourt noted that preliminary investigation by the police showed that the act was carried out by a 10-man gang.

Omoni gave the names of the eight suspects as Daddy Chukwu, 27; Mike Okocha, 25; Alhaji Otums Monday, 23; and Nyesom Nwodinka, 19.

The rest, Omoni said, include, Orji Amadi, 25; Veejee Orji, 19; David Chibula Orji, 22; and Junior Amadi, 19.

The state police image maker pointedly noted that the Icelanders cult group was responsible for the killings, adding that the 10 members of the cult group in the area had been fingered in all the killings recorded in Mgbuoshimini.

Omoni hinted that the gang was also responsible for the killing of one late Chief Minikwu Chukwu and Cletus Barigbinee in May this year, and other subsequent killings in the area.

He directed the crack police detectives to swoop on the suspects, wherever they may be hiding, and apprehend them with a view to bringing the cultists to justice.

The police spokesperson assured residents of the state that the police, and indeed, all security agencies in the state would not leave any stone unturned in ensuring the restoration of law and order across communities in the state.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed worries over a statement credited to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, alleging that those behind the killings last Monday of about 12 persons in Mgbuoshimini community, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state were cultists recruited by the PDP to rig the last elections in the state.

The state Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Samuel Nwanosike, who expressed the party’s concerns in Port Harcourt yesterday urged security agencies to quiz leaders of the APC in the state over the allegation.

Nwanosike noted that it was clear that the APC was telling the world that it had good knowledge and information on the sad incident.

“Nigerians can see now that the APC knows much about the sad incident. The statement credited to the party’s Publicity Secretary, Mr Chris Finebone, simply shows that the APC has so much to tell the world.

“The police should invite Finebone for questioning, he has to say what he and his party know.

“We heard of killings by Badoo in Lagos but nobody blamed the Governor of Lagos State for it,” Nwanosike added.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana