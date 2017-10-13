Justice Nyesom-Wike Harps On Youth Dev

The wife of Rivers State Governor, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike has emphasised the need to make youth more productive citizens through regular engagement in meaningful activities.

Justice Nyesom-Wike stated this at a workshop organised by Chevening Scholarship and British Council in Port Harcourt, last Wednesday.

Noting that investment in education of the youth would empower them to contribute to societal development, she said, “I have a lot of faith in the youth. We are talking of transforming Nigeria, which is the way to go. My hope is that we should reach out to younger people, especially those who are in school.

“An idle mind is the devil’s workshop. We have a non-governmental organisation, RivEthics, which moulds the behaviour of our youth to make them better citizens,” she noted.

She regretted that most adults were not leading lives that will serve as good examples to the youth.

The governor’s wife explained that RivEthics will outlive her stay in office because the objectives of the organisation were aimed at constant development of the state.

On the Chevening Scholarship, she expressed gratitude to the British Council for the opportunity of benefitting from the scholarship which made her a better person.

“The opportunity the scholarship gave me has strengthened my personality. It made me to become a more focused and determined person.

“This boosted my self-confidence and my self-esteem. With that exposure, I became a better person”, she said, and advised more Rivers youth to apply to become Chevening scholars as knowledge gained would help in the development of the state and Nigeria.

Chevening Scholarship Officer in Port Harcourt, Jibikeoluwa Faborode said the scholarship has positive impact on the society, and stressed the need for more Nigerians to work towards it.

Chris Oluoh