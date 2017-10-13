Igbo Leaders Condemn Military Invasion Of S’East

The Professor Ben Nwabueze-led Igbo Leaders of Thought (ILT) has criticised the invasion of the South-East geo-political zone of Nigeria by the military through the Operation Python Dance II as well as the humiliation and alleged attendant killings by the army, calling for the immediate withdrawal of the operation in the area.

It also asked the federal government to as a matter of urgency withdraw the Operation Crocodile Smile in the South- South region of the country.

The group noted that militarising parts of Nigeria particularly South-South and South-East zones, where unemployed youths are agitating against continued neglect and marginalisation by government was not the solution to the problem, saying that the greater problem facing Nigeria as a nation is the unresolved National Question.

A communique issued at the end of her plenary meeting in Enugu stated that “ILT stands with the Ibadan declaration of 7th September and insists on the power of the federal government being reduced far below what they were under the 1963 constitution.

The communiqué, signed by its chairman, Professor Nwabueze and made available to newsmen further read: “ILT notes and warmly commends the communique by the South-South, South-East, South-West and the Middle Belt coalition of their Abuja meeting on Thursday, 5th October, 2017.

“The ILT, demands on early convocation of a constituent assembly that would draft a new constitution on true federalism and regional autonomy affirmed through a referendum.

The organisation also called for a thorough investigation into the allegation by the Minister of State Petroleum, Ibe Kachukwu against the Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) for insubordination and by-passing the board of the corporation.

” Finally, the ILT would like to reiterate for emphasis, the support for the widespread clamour in the country for restructuring.