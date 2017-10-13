Big Brother Naija (BBN), winner and rapper, Efe Ejeba has disclosed that the most expensive thing he bought with his N25 million after he left the house were shoes.
Efe, who stated this in a recent interview revealed that he has the habit of buying shoes, adding that naturally, it was the most expensive thing he got with his money.
According to him, he sees shoes and just selects and buys. “I love shoes a lot. Infact, I have more shoes than clothes. After winning BBN, I ordered a lot of shoes from a friend via Whats App and that should be the most expensive thing I bought since winning N25 million”, he said.
The rapper also stated that friends helped him to pick shoes online.
How BBNaija Winner Spent Fortunes On Shoes
Big Brother Naija (BBN), winner and rapper, Efe Ejeba has disclosed that the most expensive thing he bought with his N25 million after he left the house were shoes.