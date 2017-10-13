Foundation Tasks Anambra Judiciary On Courts Complex

An Igbo socio-cultural group, Igbo-Gadimma Foundation has lamented that the judiciary in Anambra State has not put to use the multi-million naira courts Complex in Orumba South Local Government Area.

The National President of the group, Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka, told newsmen on Tuesday in Awka that it was regrettable that the complex was abandoned.

Ezeonwuka, who blamed the situation on litigation over the proper name of the community where it was sited and bad politics, urged the judiciary to take over and put the complex to use.

Our correspondent reports that Prof. Godwin Maduka, a U.S.-based medical doctor, built the courts complex with other facilities in the town.

Our correspondent reports that the complex is sited at Umuchukwu formerly Nkerehi town.

Ezeonwuka said that the group had noted that the reasons were not enough to hold down the project which was executed by the philanthropist in public interest.

He said that such development was not only discouraging to the benefactor but a disincentive for citizens of the state in the Diaspora who wished to bring their wealth home.

Ezeonwuka said that Igbo-Gadimma Foundation saw those stopping the courts complex from functioning and those standing on the way for investment in the South-East as the real enemies of the people.

He called on the Chief Judge as the highest law authority in Anambra, to graciously activate the court because he had the prerogative to act on the matter and assured him the full support of the group.

He said the philanthropist had executed other projects, including a 17-floor Medical Research Centre, Judges Quarters, Special Anti-Robbery Squad-SARS Office building, Magistrate Courts, Classroom Blocks and a Civic Centre in the community.

“We want to commend the Chief Judge of Anambra, Justice Peter Umeadi, for the revolutionary efforts he has been making in Anambra judiciary.

“Igbo-Gadimma notes with regret the non-take off of the State High Courts Complex built in Umuchukwu Community in Orumba South Local Government to serve the people in that area.

“This ultra-modern multi-million naira courts complex which has been completed since 2016 has not been made to function effectively by the state judiciary because of litigations on the right name for the community.

“We are aware that Nkerehi which was the name had been changed to Umuchukwu through a referendum in 2008 but some people are holding on to that to ensure that this good thing doesn’t see the light of day,’’ he said.

Ezeonwuka said that “we shall organise over 10, 000-man march against these agents of darkness in that community.

“This is sabotage in the efforts to develop Igboland, name of a community should not stop this laudable project.